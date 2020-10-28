Trending:
Howard Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
October 28, 2020 5:27 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) _ Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $4.6 million.

The bank, based in Baltimore, said it had earnings of 25 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $23 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.4 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

Howard Bancorp shares have decreased 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.58, a fall of 43% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBMD

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

