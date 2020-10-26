Trending:
K12: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
October 26, 2020 5:05 pm
HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ K12 Inc. (LRN) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $12.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 30 cents.

The online education company posted revenue of $371 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, K12 said it expects revenue in the range of $358 million to $366 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion.

K12 shares have risen 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $28.23, a climb of 41% in the last 12 months.

