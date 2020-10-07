Levi Strauss, United rise; DraftKings, NanoString fall

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
October 7, 2020 4:23 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc., up 25 cents to $5.82.

The satellite radio company raised its quarterly dividend by 10%.

Masimo Corp., up $5.61 to $245.74.

The medical technology company gave investors an encouraging third-quarter financial update.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., up $1.50 to $36.38.

President Donald Trump tweeted support for a relief package for the struggling airline industry and prodded Congress to take action.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., up $2.05 to $72.21.

The frozen french fry maker’s fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

DraftKings Inc., down n$3.45 to $53.33.

The online sports betting company priced a public offering for 32 million shares at a discount to its closing price on Tuesday.

NanoString Technologies Inc., down $1.75 to $41.96.

The maker of diagnostic systems for DNA analysis gave investors an encouraging revenue update.

Alphabet Inc., up $8.12 to $1,459.14.

The Supreme Court is hearing a copyright dispute worth billions of dollars between Google’s parent company and Oracle.

Levi Strauss & Co., up 75 cents to $15.49.

The jeans maker reported a surprising third-quarter profit on stronger-than-expected sales.

