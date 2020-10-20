On Air: Federal News Network program
Lockheed: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
October 20, 2020 7:38 am
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.7 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $6.05. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $6.25 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.07 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $16.5 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.21 billion.

Lockheed expects full-year earnings to be $24.45 per share, with revenue expected to be $65.25 billion.

Lockheed shares have decreased 1.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 6%. The stock has increased nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMT

