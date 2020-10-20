On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Logitech, Albertsons rise; IBM, Hexcel fall

By The Associated Press
October 20, 2020 4:22 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

Logitech International, up $12.61 to $92.64

The maker of computer accessories handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

International Business Machines, down $8.15 to $117.37

The technology and consulting company declined to give investors a financial forecast amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

Parsley Energy, up 52 cents to $10.62

Pioneer Natural Resources announced late Tuesday that it is buying the energy company.

Hexcel, down $2.25 to $34.10

The maker of lightweight composite materials reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.

IQVIA Holdings, up $9.45 to $173.50

The clinical testing company beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

NVR, up $148.59 to $4,399.77

The homebuilder’s third-quarter profits beat Wall Street forecasts as increased demand drove new orders.

Synchrony Financial, down $1.47 to $27.61

The consumer credit company’s third-quarter profits fell short of analysts’ forecasts and it took bigger provisions for credit losses.

Albertsons Companies, up 84 cents to $15.22

The grocery store operator reported surprisingly good fiscal second-quarter profits and gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

