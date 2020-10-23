On Air: Innovation in Government
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Man admits crashing into Planned Parenthood clinic in NJ

By The Associated Press
October 23, 2020 11:57 am
< a min read
      

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has admitted he intentionally crashed a stolen truck into a Planned Parenthood clinic in New Jersey, injuring two patients and a staff member.

Marckles Alcius, 34, of Lowell, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to aggravated assault, causing or risking widespread injury or damage and being in possession of the stolen truck, which was used as a weapon.

Prosecutors alleged Alcius was trying to destroy the clinic when he crashed the stolen bakery truck into the waiting room on Feb. 14, 2018.

Alcius admitted he targeted the clinic and was willing to die, prosecutors said.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

Three women, including two patients who were at the clinic for routine medical care, were injured. One of the women was pregnant.

Alcius had been charged with terrorism and faced up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

The charge will be dismissed under terms of a plea agreement. He’ll face a 10-year prison sentence when he appears before a judge in January.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VA Ozarks found a way to protect vets and employees while providing curbside hearing aid service