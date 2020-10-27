On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
MicroStrategy: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
October 27, 2020 4:12 pm
TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) _ MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $14.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.48. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $2.06 per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $127.4 million in the period.

MicroStrategy shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $176.03, an increase of 20% in the last 12 months.

