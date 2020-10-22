On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Northrop Grumman: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
October 22, 2020 6:44 am
< a min read
      

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) _ Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $986 million.

On a per-share basis, the Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $5.89.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.60 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $9.08 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.84 billion.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how the combatant command works 24/7 to coordinate within the Pentagon, help protect assets and trip up adversaries in the cyber realm in this free webinar.

Northrop Grumman expects full-year revenue in the range of $35.7 billion to $36 billion.

Northrop Grumman shares have fallen 10% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen slightly more than 6%. The stock has dropped 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOC

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, crewmates land safely back on Earth