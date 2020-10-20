On Air: This Just In
NVR: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
October 20, 2020 9:05 am
RESTON, Va. (AP) _ NVR Inc. (NVR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $256.5 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $65.11 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period.

NVR shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVR

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

