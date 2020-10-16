Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Puerto Rico to relax COVID-19 restrictions, extend curfew

By The Associated Press
October 16, 2020 3:24 pm
< a min read
      

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor on Friday announced that more people will be able to visit restaurants, gyms, theaters and casinos as the U.S. territory relaxes some pandemic-related restrictions.

In addition, public transportation including buses and trains will resume service next week, and ferries will be allowed to only take tourists to the popular nearby island of Culebra.

A 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew remains in place, and face masks continue to be mandatory.

“We cannot lower our guard,” said Gov. Wanda Vázquez.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how the combatant command works 24/7 to coordinate within the Pentagon, help protect assets and trip up adversaries in the cyber realm in this free webinar.

Starting Saturday, capacity at restaurants will increase from 50% to 55%, while capacity at theaters, gyms and casinos will increase from 25% to 30%. Business owners had been demanding that capacity increase by at least 60% given an economic crisis that the pandemic has worsened.

The island of 3.2 million people has reported more than 28,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, more than 28,000 suspected ones and more than 750 deaths from COVID-19.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully touches asteroid