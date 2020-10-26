Trending:
SAP, KB Home fall; Dunkin’ Brands, AstraZeneca rise

By The Associated Press
October 26, 2020 4:18 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:

Dunkin’ Brands, up $14.31 to $103.10

The owner of Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins is considering a sale to Inspire Brands.

Cenovus Energy, down 31 cents to $3.40

The energy company is buying Husky Energy in an all-stock deal.

AstraZeneca, up $1.07 to $53.07

The drug developer resumed testing of a potential COVID-19 vaccine after a halt last month.

SAP, down $34.66 to $115.02

The business software maker cut its financial forecast for the rest of the year because of a weak recovery in demand.

HCA Healthcare, down $1.16 to $135.43

The hospital operator’s third-quarter profits fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Boeing, down $6.53 to $160.83

China will impose sanctions on U.S. military contractors, including the airplane maker’s defense unit, for supplying weapons to rival Taiwan.

KB Home, down $1.94 to $35.68

Homebuilders were weighed down by a disappointing report on new home sales in September.

Abiomed, up $6.90 to $288.32

The medical device maker received U.S. approval for its latest cardiopulmonary bypass system.

