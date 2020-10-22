On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

September existing home sales climb 9.4%, highest since ’06

By KEN SWEET
October 22, 2020 10:53 am
1 min read
      

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sales of existing homes climbed 9.4% in September, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday, the latest sign that the housing market remains red hot despite the coronavirus pandemic.

On a seasonally-adjusted rate, the selling pace of existing homes climbed to 6.54 million annualized units. That is the highest level for that metric since February 2006, at the peak of the previous housing bubble. The figure was well above economists’ expectations as well.

The median selling price of a home also climbed to $311,800, up 15% from a year earlier, according to NAR. This is largely because of low inventory of existing homes. Housing inventory fell to only 2.7 months of home inventory on the market. That’s a record low for that metric since NAR started tracking that data in 1982. Homes are moving off the market quickly as well, due to the lack of inventory, with a median home on the market only 21 days.

September is typically when home buying slows as the market enters into the fall and winter. But because of the pandemic, the spring home buying season was delayed a few months and pushed the bulk of the home buying season into the mid-to-late summer.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

Regionally, the strongest market was Northeast, with existing home sales up 16.2% from a year earlier. Much of the Northeast was heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which caused many families to look for homes in the suburbs or out of major urban centers as they readjust to the possibility of working remotely for the foreseeable future.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Lifestyle News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Lindsay Cordero uses art to express herself and counter anxiety during COVID-19