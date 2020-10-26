On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Southern National Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
October 26, 2020 9:09 am
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $9.6 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 39 cents per share.

The holding company for Sonabank posted revenue of $35 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $29.3 million, beating Street forecasts.

Southern National Bancorp shares have fallen 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 35% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SONA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SONA

