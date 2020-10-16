On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

UK fines British Airways for failures in 2018 data hack

By The Associated Press
October 16, 2020 6:01 am
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s information commissioner has fined British Airways 20 million pounds ($25 million) for failing to protect personal data for some 400,000 customers, the largest fine the agency has ever issued.

The ICO said in a statement Friday that the airline was processing personal data without adequate security measures. It also noted that it did not detect a 2018 cyber attack for two months.

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said says BA’s “failure to act was unacceptable and affected hundreds of thousands of people, which may have caused some anxiety and distress as a result.’’

Under the European Union’s General Data Protection Rules imposed in 2018, organizations face fines of up to 20 million euros ($23 million) or 4% of annual global turnover — whichever is greater — for the most serious violations.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how the combatant command works 24/7 to coordinate within the Pentagon, help protect assets and trip up adversaries in the cyber realm in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully touches asteroid