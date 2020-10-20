FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks move higher

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are moving higher on Wall Street following several solid earnings reports from U.S. companies. Investors are also monitoring last-ditch efforts in Washington to get more aid for the economy.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% in afternoon trading, recouping some of its losses from a day earlier. Procter & Gamble, Regions Financial and Travelers all rose after reporting quarterly results that were better than analysts were expecting.

Overseas markets were mixed and Treasury yields held steady.

GOOGLE-ANTITRUST

Justice Dept. files landmark antitrust case against Google

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has sued Google for antitrust violations, alleging that it abused its dominance in online search and advertising to stifle competition and harm consumers.

The litigation marks the government’s most significant attempt to protect competition since its groundbreaking case against Microsoft more than 20 years ago. The suit could be an opening salvo ahead of other major government antitrust actions, given ongoing investigations of major tech companies including Apple, Amazon and Facebook at both the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission.

Google has long denied the claims of unfair competition. Google argues that although its businesses are large, they are useful and beneficial to consumers.

HOME CONSTRUCTION

US home construction up 1.9% in September to 1.4 million

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home construction rose a solid 1.9% in September after having fallen in August as home building remains one of the bright spots for the economy.

The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the September increased pushed home construction to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.42 million homes and apartments after a 6.7% drop in August. Applications for building permits, a good sign of future activity, rose an even stronger 5.2% to 1.55 million units.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS

Deadline looms as differences narrow on COVID relief aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s deadline day for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on COVID-19 relief, with the contours of a potential deal taking shape behind the scenes even as President Donald Trump’s GOP allies are recoiling at the administration’s tolerance for a $2 trillion package.

Pelosi negotiated with Mnuchin for nearly an hour on Monday, and her office said they are continuing to narrow their differences — though the progress may be coming too late to immediately deliver on jobless aid, a second round of $1,200 direct payments, and money for schools, testing, and vaccines.

Another Pelosi-Mnuchin phone call is slated for Tuesday afternoon.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CDC-TRAVEL

CDC: ‘Strong recommendation’ but no rule for masks on planes

UNDATED (AP) — The CDC is strongly recommending that passengers on planes, trains and buses wear masks, but it’s still stopping short of requiring face coverings to prevent spreading COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the virus is still being transmitted in the U.S. and internationally through travel. The CDC says masks should be worn by all passengers and workers on planes, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-sharing vehicles. That includes in airports and at subway and bus stations.

All leading U.S. airlines require passengers other than small children to wear masks during flights, but enforcement can be spotty. The Federal Aviation Administration has declined to require masks.

FINLAND-AIRLINE CUTS

Finland’s national carrier cuts over 10% of workforce

HELSINKI, Finland (AP) — Finland’s national carrier says it will cut 700 jobs – or over 10% of its workforce – by the end of March next year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global travel.

Finnair is heavily focused on flights from Europe to Asia. It said Tuesday that some 600 of the redundancies would be in Finland and another 100 outside the Nordic country.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced almost all global airlines to halt most of their flights. Finnair has already temporarily laid off a large part of its 6,500 staff and its flight traffic was down 91% in September from the previous year.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA-VACCINE DEVELOPMENT

Chinese drugmaker setting up vaccine production lines

BEIJING (AP) — A state-owned Chinese drugmaker says it is setting up production lines to supply 1 billion doses of two possible coronavirus vaccines that are being tested on 50,000 people in 10 countries.

The chairman of SinoPharm Group said Tuesday that testing is “in the last kilometer of a long march.” He gave no indication when results are expected. China’s fledgling drug industry is part of a global race to produce a vaccine and has four candidates in final stages of testing.

Health experts say, however, that even if China succeeds, stringent certification rules in the United States, Europe and Japan might mean its vaccine can be distributed only in other developing countries.

GM-MANUFACTURING-INVESTMENT

Tennessee factory to become GM’s 3rd electric vehicle plant

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors plans to spend $2 billion to convert its assembly plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, into its third U.S. electric vehicle factory. The Detroit automaker also says it will spend another $153 million to upgrade five Michigan factories for future vehicles.

The company will build the Cadillac Lyriq, a small electric SUV at the Spring Hill factory. GM said Tuesday that the plant also will keep building gasoline-powered Cadillac SUVs, as well as more models of electric vehicles.

The Lyriq is due in showrooms late in 2022. It’s among 20 electric models the company plans to sell globally by 2023.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.