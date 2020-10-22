FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks follow Wall Street lower on lack of US aid plan

UNDATED (AP) — Asian stocks are following Wall Street lower as investors watch for signs of progress in negotiations over a U.S. economic aid plan. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul retreated.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P lost 0.2%. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she made progress with the White House on more economic stimulus. Any agreement might face resistance in the Senate. Markets are swinging between optimism about possible development of a coronavirus vaccine and uncertainty about the U.S. economic outlook without an aid package.

UNITED STATES-TAIWAN ARMS SALE

US approves $1 billion in new arms sales to Taiwan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has approved the sale of more than a billion dollars worth of advanced weaponry to Taiwan. The move will enrage China and further exacerbate tensions between Washington and Beijing that are already heated over issues such as trade, Tibet, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

The State Department announced Wednesday it had greenlighted the sale of 135 land attack missiles, associated equipment and training to Taiwan to improve its defense capabilities.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province and has reacted furiously to previous U.S. arms sales to the island.

FIAT CHRYSLER-DETROIT JOBS

Fiat Chrysler hires 4,100 Detroit residents for new plant

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler has hired about 4,100 Detroit residents, and most if not all of them will be employed at a new auto plant on the city’s east side.

The auto giant is obliged to employ at least 3,850 Detroiters at the Mack assembly plant under a deal with the city to develop the land where the plant is being built. If the remaining 250 workers are not employed at Mack, they could be sent to work at another Fiat Chrysler plant in Detroit or the suburbs.

Under the $108 million land development deal between Fiat Chrysler and the city, the automaker said it would give Detroit residents first crack at applying for good-paying jobs at its new plant

Mayor Mike Duggan says pay will start at $17 per hour and could climb to $28 per hour.

RACIAL INEQUITY-CAREER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATION

Analysis: Racial inequity in who takes career, tech courses

UNDATED (AP) — Career and technical education is viewed as a gateway to good jobs. But a new Hechinger/AP analysis on enrollment data from 40 states finds a deep racial divide in who benefits.

The analysis shows Black and Latino students were often less likely than their white peers to enroll in science, technology, engineering and math and information technology classes. Meanwhile, they were more likely to enroll in courses in hospitality and, in the case of Black students in particular, human services.

The analysis was based primarily on data from 2017-18. States will be required to report the data to the federal government. Previously enrollment data was only required to be reported by gender.

FEDERAL RESERVE-BEIGE BOOK

Fed survey finds tepid growth as US economy battles pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Federal Reserve survey of business conditions around the country has found that the U.S. economy grew at a “slight to modest” pace in September and early October. But many areas of economic activity were still hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fed report made public Wednesday said that the pace of economic activity varied greatly among sectors. Housing demand showed solid gains, helped by very low mortgage rates, but conditions in commercial real estate continued to deteriorate. That sector has been hurt by the closing of thousands of restaurants and other retail establishments.

It said that banks were also worried about rising delinquency rates in coming months. Analysts are concerned about foreclosures on home mortgages and commercial real estate after support payments for individuals and businesses expired in late July or August.

The report said that while consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of economic activity, remained positive, some districts reported a leveling off in retail sales, which could be linked to the expiration of the support programs in the summer.

QUIBI SHUTTING DOWN

Short-video app Quibi shutting down just months after launch

UNDATED (AP) — Short-video app Quibi is shutting down just six months after its April launch after struggling to find customers. The company said Wednesday that it would wind down its operations and sell its assets.

The video platform designed for cellphones was one of many of a slew of new streaming services started to challenge Netflix over the past few years.

Quibi made a splash, raising $1.75 billion from investors including Hollywood players Disney, NBCUniversal and Viacom and its leadership were big names. But ultimately the service struggled to reach viewers.

AMUSEMENT PARKS

California theme park closures hit jobs, shops, budget

UNDATED (AP) — California’s amusement parks have been pining to reopen for months, hoping to bring back thousands of workers sent home in March when the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close their gates.

Now that state health officials announced strict new rules for reopening the parks, attractions spanning from Disneyland to Universal Studios are bracing for an even longer shutdown. So are surrounding communities lined with hotels, restaurants and shops set up to cater to tourists who are no longer coming.

BLUE BELL CHARGES

Ex-Blue Bell Creameries CEO charged in deadly listeria case

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The former president of Blue Bell Creameries has been charged with wire fraud for allegedly trying to cover up a 2015 listeria outbreak linked to the company’s ice cream that killed three people in Kansas and sickened several others.

A federal grand jury in Austin, Texas returned a seven-count indictment Tuesday charging Paul Kruse with six counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Health officials notified Blue Bell in February 2015 that two ice cream products from the company’s flagship factory in the central Texas city of Brenham and its Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, plant tested positive for listeria.

The bacterium can cause severe illness or even death in vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and the immuno-compromised.

Blue Bell recalled products after its ice cream was linked to 10 listeria cases in four states, including three deaths in Kansas.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOSPITALIZATIONS

Virus spikes have officials looking to shore up hospitals

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Hospitals around the United States are starting to buckle from a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with several states setting records for the number of people hospitalized and leaders scrambling to find extra beds and staff.

Surges in coronavirus cases have led hospitals in Rocky Mountain states to raise concerns as their intensive care bed space dwindles. Utah, Montana and Wyoming have all reported record highs this week for the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19. Seven of 10 intensive care beds were filled in Utah hospitals and about six in 10 in Montana.

In Nevada, where the economy relies heavily on the tourism industry, officials have stressed the need to maintain steady trends to bring back concerts and conventions that employ thousands on the Las Vegas Strip.

