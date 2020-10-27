On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

US consumer confidence dips slightly in October to 100.9

By MATT OTT
October 27, 2020 10:15 am
< a min read
      

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence dipped slightly in October as a new wave of coronavirus cases began across the country.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to a reading of 100.9, from 101.8 in September.

Consumer spending accounts for 70% of economic activity in the U.S., so a decline in confidence gets a lot of attention from economists, especially as the U.S. heads into the crucial holiday shopping season.

Consumer confidence tumbled to 85.7 in April as large swaths of the country went into lockdown to check infections. It had consistently been well above 100 in the months before that, with the index hitting 132.6 in February before the severity of COVID-19 infections became clear.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Lifestyle News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Lindsay Cordero uses art to express herself and counter anxiety during COVID-19