Walker & Dunlop: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
October 29, 2020 6:35 am
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $53.2 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $1.66 per share.

The provider of commercial real estate financial services posted revenue of $247 million in the period.

Walker & Dunlop shares have decreased 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped almost 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WD

