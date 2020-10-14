On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Wells Fargo posts $2 billion profit in 3Q, reversing 2Q loss

By The Associated Press
October 14, 2020 8:21 am
< a min read
      

Wells Fargo says it earned $2 billion in the third quarter, less than half of what it made in the same period last year but a significant improvement from this year’s second quarter, when it posted a loss.

The San Francisco bank said Wednesday that it earned 42 cents per share, less than the 44 cents Wall Street analysts were expecting.

Wells reported revenue of $18.86 billion in the quarter, also down from last year’s third quarter when it took in $22 billion. Wall Street analysts had projected the bank would post $18 billion in revenue.

Wells Fargo said its net interest income was $9.4 billion, down $2.3 billion from last year’s period. Noninterest income of was $9.5 billion, down $891 million from 2019.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|19 CyberWeek 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy celebrates 245th birthday