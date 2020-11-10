On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Amazon, Beyond Meat fall; Eli Lilly, Ulta Beauty rise

By The Associated Press
November 10, 2020 4:31 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

Amazon.com Inc., down $108.72 to $3,035.02.

The European Union accused the e-commerce giant of using data to unfairly compete with merchants.

Eli Lilly and Co., up $4.23 to $146.56.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the pharmaceutical company’s experimental COVID-19 treatment for emergency use.

Boeing Co., up $9.33 to $188.69.

The U.S. could soon lift the order that’s grounded Boeing’s 737 Max jet for over a year-and-a-half, according to media reports.

Adobe Inc., down $19.14 to $452.

The design software company is buying Workfront for $1.5 billion.

D.R. Horton Inc., up $5.93 to $70.88.

The homebuilder’s fiscal fourth-quarter profits and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Beyond Meat Inc., down $25.49 to $125.01.

The plant-based meat-substitute maker reported a surprise third-quarter loss on weak revenue.

Hain Celestial Group Inc., up $2.47 to $33.26.

The maker of Celestial Seasonings tea beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.

Ulta Beauty Inc., up $18.29 to $265.49.

The nation’s largest cosmetics retailer will open shops in more than 100 Target stores by mid-2021.

