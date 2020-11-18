On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Apple to pay another $113M to settle iPhone battery claims

By The Associated Press
November 18, 2020 4:21 pm
< a min read
      

PHOENIX (AP) — Apple will pay $113 million to settle the latest case alleging the the trend-setting company duped consumers by deliberately slowing down older iPhones to help extend the life of their batteries.

The payment announced Wednesday in Arizona resolves a case brought by more than 30 states for Apple acknowledged a software update released in 2017 bogged down the performance of older iPhones. It follows a previous settlement requiring Apple to pay up to $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought in California.

Apple defended its actions as a way to prevent unintended shutdowns of the older iPhones as their batteries deteriorated but critics contended the company did it to help spur more consumers to upgrade to newer models.

The Cupertino, California, company apologized for slowing down the iPhones and agreed to replace batteries at a steeply discounted price. Apple, though, has never acknowledged any wrongdoing.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Cisco: Federal technology experts provide insight into how video teleconferencing systems have evolved in importance during the pandemic in this exclusive executive briefing.

The settlement with the states adds to Apple’s bill, which it can easily afford to pay. The company generates $275 billion annual revenue and boasts a market value of $2 trillion.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Two sets of sisters graduate from MCRD Parris Island