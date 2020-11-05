On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Armada Hoffler Properties: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
November 5, 2020 6:41 am
< a min read
      

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) _ Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results missed Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, said it had funds from operations of $19 million, or 24 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 25 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal technology experts examine data strategies for cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

The company said it had net income of $8.7 million, or 11 cents per share.

The real estate company posted revenue of $98.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $39.6 million.

Armada Hoffler Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.10 to $1.12 per share.

The company’s shares have declined 51% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 51% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AHH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AHH

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ohio area engineer Russell Wahlay awarded the Bronze De Fleury