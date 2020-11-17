Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

As virus cases spiral, Los Angeles readies plan for curfew

By The Associated Press
November 17, 2020 9:30 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County has imposed new restrictions on businesses and is readying plans for a mandatory curfew for all but essential workers if coronavirus cases keep spiking.

The county of 10 million residents has seen daily confirmed cases more than double in the last two weeks to nearly 2,900. On Tuesday, it ordered non-essential retail businesses to limit indoor capacity to 25% and restaurants to 50% capacity outdoors.

All such businesses must close at 10 p.m. The changes take effect Friday.

If daily cases rise to 4,500 and hospitalizations top 2,000, the county will impose a three-week lockdown that will restrict people to their homes for all but essential services. A nighttime curfew would run from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Cisco: Federal technology experts provide insight into how video teleconferencing systems have evolved in importance during the pandemic in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The National Native American Veterans Memorial is now open in D.C.