Average US price of gas down a penny a gallon to $2.18

By The Associated Press
November 23, 2020 3:10 pm
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline slipped a penny a gallon (3.8 liters) to $2.18 over the past two weeks.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Monday that gas prices have dropped 8 cents over the past 10 weeks.

The price at the pump on Nov. 20 was 51 cents less than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.33 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $1.73 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel rose a penny to $2.49 over the past two weeks.

