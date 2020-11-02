BWX: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

On Air: Business of Government Hour
By The Associated Press
November 2, 2020 7:23 am
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) _ BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $73.2 million.

The Lynchburg, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The supplier of nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government posted revenue of $519.9 million in the period.

BWX expects full-year earnings to be $3 per share.

BWX shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

