On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Camping World, Clorox rise; Norwegian Cruise, Delta fall

By The Associated Press
November 2, 2020 4:08 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:

Dunkin’ Brands, up $6.48 to $106.19

Inspire Brands, which owns Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s, is buying the owner of Dunkin’ Donuts for $11.3 billion.

Nielsen Holdings, up 52 cents to $14.03

        Insight by BOX: Federal News Network showcases several examples of agencies and industry partnering to create and evolve the future of work in this exclusive ebook.

The marketing data and ratings company reported solid third-quarter profits and is selling its retail data unit for $2.7 billion.

Endurance International, up $3.60 to $9.41

Clearlake Capital Group is buying the information technology services company for about $3 billion.

Camping World, up 81 cents to $27.25

The recreational vehicle retailer beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Estee Lauder, up $4.19 to $223.85

The cosmetics maker reported surprisingly strong fiscal first-quarter profits.

Norwegian Cruise Line, down 46 cents to $16.17

        Read more Business News news.

The cruise line operator is extending the suspension of all of its cruises through December.

Delta Air Lines, down 42 cents to $30.22

Airlines are being weighed down by concerns about spiking virus rates and more lockdowns.

Clorox, up $8.78 to $216.03

The maker of bleach and other household products handily beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter financial forecasts.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineers contractor delivers debris left over from hurricanes Laura and Delta to management site