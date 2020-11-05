Choice Hotels: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $14.5 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The hotel franchiser posted revenue of $210.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $200.7 million.

Choice Hotels shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHH

