On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
November 10, 2020 3:39 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $1.07 to $41.36 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose $1.21 to $43.61 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 3 cents to $1.19 a gallon. December heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.25 a gallon. December natural gas rose 9 cents to $2.95 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $22 to $1,876.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 76 cents to $24.46 an ounce and December copper was little changed at $3.16 a pound.

The dollar fell to 105.29 Japanese yen from 105.45 yen. The euro fell to $1.1814 from $1.1831.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal technology experts examine data strategies for cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|17 2020 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine Corps celebrates 245th birthday