Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $1.07 to $41.36 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose $1.21 to $43.61 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 3 cents to $1.19 a gallon. December heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.25 a gallon. December natural gas rose 9 cents to $2.95 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $22 to $1,876.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 76 cents to $24.46 an ounce and December copper was little changed at $3.16 a pound.

The dollar fell to 105.29 Japanese yen from 105.45 yen. The euro fell to $1.1814 from $1.1831.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.