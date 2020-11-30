On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 3:36 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 19 cents to $45.34 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for January delivery fell 59 cents to $47.59 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 3 cents to $1.25 a gallon. December heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.36 a gallon. January natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.88 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $6.20 to $1,775.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 2 cents to $22.53 an ounce and December copper rose 2 cents to $3.42 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.34 Japanese yen from 104.04 yen. The euro fell to $1.1946 from $1.1959.

