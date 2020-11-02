On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Community Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
November 2, 2020 4:05 pm
WALDORF, Md. (AP) _ The Community Financial Corp. (TCFC) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.8 million.

The bank, based in Waldorf, Maryland, said it had earnings of 64 cents per share.

The holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake posted revenue of $19.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

Community Financial shares have fallen 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $21.88, a drop of 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCFC

