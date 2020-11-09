On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
ComScore: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
November 9, 2020 5:12 pm
< a min read
      

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ ComScore Inc. (SCOR) on Monday reported a loss of $11.1 million in its third quarter.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The online research firm posted revenue of $88 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $2.01. A year ago, they were trading at $3.21.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCOR

