Dollar lower

By The Associated Press
November 24, 2020 10:57 am
The U.S. dollar is lower against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.30 Canadian dollars, down from late Monday.

And the dollar is trading at 20.09 Mexican pesos, down from late Monday.

