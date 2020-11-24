Dollar lower

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
The U.S. dollar is lower against other North American currencies in New York trading.
It’s worth 1.30 Canadian dollars, down from late Monday.
And the dollar is trading at 20.09 Mexican pesos, down from late Monday.

