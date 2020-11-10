Dollar mixed

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading.
It’s worth 1.30 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Monday.
And the dollar is trading at 20.47 Mexican pesos, up from late Monday.
