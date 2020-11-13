On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Dollar mixed

By The Associated Press
November 13, 2020 4:04 pm
The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.31 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Thursday.

And the dollar is trading at 20.41 Mexican pesos, down from late Thursday.

