Dollar mixed

By The Associated Press
November 17, 2020 10:09 am
The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.31 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Monday.

And the dollar is trading at 20.38 Mexican pesos, up from late Monday.

