Dollar mixed

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 12:41 pm
< a min read
      

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.30 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Wednesday.

And the dollar is trading at 20.04 Mexican pesos, up from late Wednesday.

