On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Dollar Tree, Anaplan rise; Dycom, Best Buy fall

By The Associated Press
November 24, 2020 4:20 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

BlackRock, up $16.43 to $699.30

The investment management firm is buying Aperio for just over $1 billion in cash.

Nutanix, down 26 cents to $28.21

        Insight by Tanium: National Cancer Institute, Treasury, FEMA and the Army explore how technology risk management lets organizations better ensure that the IT is doing what agencies need it to do in this free webinar.

The enterprise cloud platform services provider beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Dycom Industries, down $12.52 to $65.71

The provider of specialty contracting services reported weak third-quarter revenue.

Cabot, up 74 cents to $44.85

The chemical company gave investors an encouraging profit forecast for its fiscal first quarter.

Ambarella, up $10.14 to $76.51

The video-compression chipmaker’s third-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.

Best Buy, down $8.50 to $113.54

        Read more Business News news.

The electronics retailer refrained from giving investors a financial forecast because of the uncertainty surrounding the virus pandemic.

Anaplan, up $4.97 to $67.22

The software developer gave investors an encouraging forecast after beating analyst’s third-quarter financial expectations.

Dollar Tree, up $13.74 to $111.35

The discount retailer handily beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCG Petty Officer 2nd Class James Chandler honored for saving a woman's life during tropical storm