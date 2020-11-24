On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Dollar Tree: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
November 24, 2020 7:35 am
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) _ Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $330 million.

The Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.39 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $6.18 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.11 billion.

Dollar Tree shares have increased roughly 4% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 11%. The stock has declined nearly 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLTR

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

