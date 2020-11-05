On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Dominion Energy: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
November 5, 2020 7:42 am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $356 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.08 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $3.61 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Dominion Energy expects its per-share earnings to range from 73 cents to 87 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.37 to $3.63 per share.

Dominion Energy shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased roughly 7%. The stock has decreased slightly in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on D at https://www.zacks.com/ap/D

