Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Emergent Biosolutions: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
November 5, 2020 6:33 pm
< a min read
      

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) _ Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $39.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.19 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $385.2 million in the period.

Emergent Biosolutions shares have climbed 80% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $97.15, a rise of 67% in the last 12 months.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the human resources department of the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer for the U.S. House of Representatives is trying to make members’ lives easier in this free webinar.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EBS

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Louisiana Guard continues to provide operations support after Hurricane Zeta