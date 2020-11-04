On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
EPlus: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
November 4, 2020 5:23 pm
HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $19.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.48. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.68 per share.

The computer products reseller posted revenue of $433.1 million in the period.

EPlus shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $73.68, a decline of slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

