On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

Evolent Health: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
November 5, 2020 6:15 pm
< a min read
      

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Thursday reported a loss of $37.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 3 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The health care software and consulting services provider posted revenue of $264.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $263.5 million.

        Insight by Red Hat: Federal technology experts examine why establishing an organizational culture around outcomes, with DevSecOps supporting them, is crucial in this exclusive executive briefing.

For the current quarter ending in December, Evolent Health said it expects revenue in the range of $249 million to $264 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.01 billion.

Evolent Health shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.60, a climb of 45% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVH

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Louisiana Guard continues to provide operations support after Hurricane Zeta