Gannett: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
November 3, 2020 6:49 am
< a min read
      

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $31.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The newspaper company posted revenue of $814.5 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.14. A year ago, they were trading at $8.81.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GCI

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

