Graham Holdings: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
November 4, 2020 8:49 am
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $77.6 million.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $15.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $8.06 per share.

The education and media company posted revenue of $717 million in the period.

Graham Holdings shares have declined 38% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen slightly more than 4%.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GHC

