On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press
November 23, 2020 4:47 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday as more encouraging news on coronavirus vaccines and treatments helped temper worries over rising virus cases and the economic impact on businesses.

Banks, industrial companies and other businesses that have been beaten down during the pandemic powered the gains, which erased about three-fourths of the S&P 500’s losses last week. Technology stocks, big winners through much of this year, fell.

Treasury yields mostly rose, another sign of optimism among investors.

On Monday:

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

The S&P 500 rose 20.05 points, or 0.6%, to 3,577.59.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 327.79 points, or 1.1%, to 29,591.27.

The Nasdaq composite added 25.66 points, or 0.2%, to 11,880.63.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks picked up 32.96 points, or 1.8%, to 1,818.30.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 346.81 points, or 10.7%.

The Dow is up 1,052.83 points, or 3.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,908.03 points, or 32.4%.

        Read more Business News news.

The Russell 2000 is up 149.83 points, or 9%.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Fed Photo of the Day

First Army helps welcome home 92-year-old Korean War veteran