How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 5:01 pm
Stocks ended lower Monday, giving back some of their recent gains, but the S&P 500 still closed out November with its biggest monthly rise since April.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has far less impact on 401(k) accounts than the S&P 500 does, had its best month since 1987.

In recent weeks, investors have latched onto hopes that the economy will get closer to normal next year as coronavirus vaccines begin to be distributed.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 lost 16.72 points, or 0.5%, to 3,621.63.

The Dow fell 271.73 points, or 0.9%, to 29,638.64.

The Nasdaq composite slipped 7.11 points, or 0.1%, to 12,198.74.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 35.45 points, or 1.9%, to 1,819.82.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 390.85 points, or 12.1%.

The Dow is up 1,100.20 points, or 3.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,226.13 points, or 36%.

The Russell 2000 is up 151.35 points, or 9.1%.

