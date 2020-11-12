How the Dow and other indexes fared on Thursday

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
November 12, 2020 4:35 pm
U.S. stocks pulled back on Thursday, amid increasing worries about worsening coronavirus counts across the country. Markets around the world have taken a pause after galloping higher this month, at first on expectations that Washington will continue several pro-business policies following last week’s U.S. elections. More recently, encouraging early results for a potential COVID-19 vaccine have investors envisioning a global economy returning to normal.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 35.65 points, or 1%, to 3,537.01.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 317.46 points, or 1.1%, to 29,080.17

The Nasdaq composite dropped 76.84, or 0.7%, to 11,709.59

The Russell 2000 small-cap index fell 28.47 points, or 1.6%, to 1,708.47.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 27.57 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 756.77 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 185.64 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 64.31 points, or 3.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 306.23 points, or 9.5%.

The Dow is up 541.73 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,736.98 points, or 30.50%.

The Russell 2000 is up 40.00 points, or 2.4%.

