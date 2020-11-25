On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

HP, Nordstrom rise; Gap, JPMorgan Chase fall

By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 4:25 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

Autodesk, up $12.27 to $271.24

The design software company raised its profit forecast for the fiscal year after reporting solid third-quarter financial results.

American Eagle Outfitters, up 70 cents to $18.49

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

The teen clothing retailer’s third-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.

HP, up 50 cents to $22.25

The personal computer and printer maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Gap, down $5.27 to $21.60

The clothing chain’s third-quarter profits fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Nordstrom, up $2.86 to $27.41

The department store operator reported a surprising third-quarter profit.

Mastercard, down $1.07 to $341.32

        Read more Business News news.

The processor of debit and credit card payments said spending levels have so far remained relatively steady in the fourth quarter.

Intuit, up $5.27 to $350.47

The tax preparation and financial software company received Justice Department clearance for its buyout of Credit Karma.

JPMorgan Chase, down $1.29 to $122.03

Bond yields slipped, hurting the ability of banks to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCG Petty Officer 2nd Class James Chandler honored for saving a woman's life during tropical storm