Huntington Ingalls: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
November 5, 2020 7:27 am
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) _ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $222 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newport News, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $5.45.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.18 per share.

The shipbuilder posted revenue of $2.31 billion in the period.

Huntington Ingalls shares have decreased 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 34% in the last 12 months.

