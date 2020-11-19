Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Business News

India’s total number of coronavirus cases crosses 9 million

By The Associated Press
November 19, 2020 11:03 pm
< a min read
      

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began has crossed 9 million.

Nevertheless the country’s new daily cases have seen a steady decline for weeks now.

The Health Ministry reported 45,882 new infections and 584 fatalities in the past 24 hours on Friday. The death toll since the pandemic began is more than 132,000.

Authorities in capital New Delhi are fighting to head off nearly 7,500 new cases a day while ensuring that the flagging economy doesn’t capsize again. The government hiked the fine for not wearing a mask four times to 2,000 rupees ($27) as it considered fresh restrictions.

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DoD donates 40-bed field hospital to South Africa to help fight COVID-19